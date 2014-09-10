Delta Police searching for missing teen - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Delta Police searching for missing teen

Delta Police are searching for a girl they say was last seen Tuesday evening in Delta.

Shayla Lee Betts, 15, is 5'6" tall and weighs 135 pounds. Shayla has brown eyes and short brown hair with red bangs. She may be wearing white jeans with decorative jewels on the rear pockets.

Shayla left her residence leaving a note saying she was going for a walk and would be back at 11 p.m. Tuesday. She has not been seen or heard from since.

Anyone with information is asked to call Delta Police 419-822-3232.

