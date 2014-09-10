SUV fishtails, hits storefront in south Toledo - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

SUV fishtails, hits storefront in south Toledo

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Police are on the scene of an accident in south Toledo where an SUV crashed into a store. 

The driver was attempting to turn left on Airport Highway from Fearing Boulevard when her vehicle fishtailed. She overcorrected, then hit the store. 

The woman was the only person involved in the accident and the store was closed at the time. No injuries were reported, but the store suffered extensive damage. 

