Tornado watch lifted for northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The National Weather Service has lifted the tornado watch for Erie, Hancock, Huron, Seneca, Wood, Wyandot, Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky, Crawford and Hardin Counties Wednesday. 

A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms and tornadoes.

