'Dealin' for Dogs' set for this Saturday at SeaGate Centre

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

The ninth annual "Dealin' for Dogs" event hits SeaGate Centre this weekend with casino games, food, drinks and much more.

Assistance Dogs for Achieving Independence (ADAI) and The Ability Center will host the event on Saturday, September 13, 2014 at SeaGate Centre in Toledo, OH. Over 400 people are expected to attend.

Beginning at 7 p.m., guests can enjoy a barbeque dinner and music by Jason LaPorte. Casino games, poker and black jack will be provided by Impact Fun beginning at 7:30. Winners have the opportunity to win fabulous prizes. Local community supporter, Michael Seay will be Master of Ceremonies and will engage guests in all the activities, including the famous interactive "Dog Race" and "Go Fetch" games. The winning team of the dog race gets to name our newest puppy. Live auction, silent auctions will be available throughout the evening!

"Dealin' for Dogs is our largest fundraiser," said Tim Harrington, executive director of The Ability Center. "This party has a reputation for being a lot of fun as well as bringing together our graduates and their dogs, volunteers, supporters, and those new to Assistance Dogs to meet each other and learn more about the program. Many ticket holders will have attended past Dealin' events, but we hope to see a lot of new faces this year as we move the event to downtown Toledo at the SeaGate Centre." All proceeds will benefit Assistance Dogs a program of The Ability Center.

As a program of the Ability Center, Assistance Dogs is a 501 (c)(3) charitable organization, it is funded through individual donations, foundation grants and fundraising events. For over 25 years, Assistance Dogs has helped children and adults with disabilities achieve greater independence by training and placing service and therapy dogs to assist with the individual's daily needs. Visit www.abilitycenter.org to learn more about Assistance Dogs for Achieving Independence and the services it provides.

Tickets for "Dealin' for Dogs", include dinner and gaming chips, are available for $60. Tickets are $70 at the door. For more information about the event and to purchase tickets, please go to www.dealinfordogs.com or contact Amy Kerchevall, Event Coordinator, at akerchevall@abilitycenter.org or (419) 885-5733.

