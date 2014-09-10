BGSU Police investigating report of sexual assault on campus - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

BGSU Police investigating report of sexual assault on campus

Bowling Green State University Police are investigating a report of a sexual assault inside a residence hall on campus.

Campus officials say the incident allegedly happened just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday, September 7.

A university spokesman says the suspect in the case was known to the female victim.

Campus Police say they get around 12 to 15 reports of sexual assault each year and there may be many more that are never reported.

BGSU Police Chief Monica Moll says they believe the most recent incident may have happened at Kreischer Batchelder Hall. 

"When people think of sexual assault they often think of the stranger jumping out of the bushes," said Moll. "But that's awfully rare here on BGSU's campus." 

Chief Moll says most of the assaults reported involve a perpetrator the victim knows. 

"I haven't sat down and crunched the numbers but I would bet that 90 percent are folks that know the perpetrator and were hanging out with them earlier that night," said Mull. 

The incident is still under investigation but police say they are working to raise awareness on sexual assault. 

Mull says she recently met with the BGSU football team to talk about sexual assault and is working on a campus news bulletin. 

Some students say the responsibility to prevent sexual assault is ultimately in their own hands. 

"I think it comes down to less of a university and police problem and more of a personal problem to be honest with you," said Senior Ashley Guthrie. "Friends need to watch out for each other." 

At this point no charges have been issued in this case and no arrests have been made. 

