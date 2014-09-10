2 suffer life threatening injuries in Perrysburg Township accide - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

2 suffer life threatening injuries in Perrysburg Township accident

PERRYSBURG, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Two people were transported to an area hospital with life threatening injuries after an accident along State Route 25 in Perrysburg Township.

Police say around 11 a.m. Wednesday a vehicle was stopped at Oakmead Drive and Miller Drive, just off Route 20. Police say the driver of a car did not see that the vehicle was stopped. The car hit that vehicle, then rolled into a drainage culvert along the road. The vehicle was smoking when emergency crews arrived.

Two people in the car were taken to a nearby hospital with life threatening injuries.

Traffic is moving in the area.

