Restaurant Ratings Report: Chinese, Mexican and groceries

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

From Chinese, to Mexican to a popular grocery store - dozens of violations that impact what you eat are all in this week's Restaurant Ratings Report.

A couple of Chinese restaurants in Lucas County top the lists of violations this week. Ipoh on Dorr Street had 10 violations. Fish was found stored above vegetables, other items were sitting out when they should have been refrigerated, and the health inspector noted the handwashing sink wasn't accessible enough for employees to use.



China Chef in Maumee got 9 violations. The restaurant didn't properly date-mark food. Plus, raw chicken was found sitting out at room temperature, and raw chicken that was refrigerated was found stored above ready to eat produce.



Taqueria Mi Casita on Woodville Road in Toledo racked up 10 violations. Food was found without lids, putting them at risk for contamination. The health inspector spotted dirty utensils and equipment, including the slicer. Plus, chemicals were stored above rice containers, instead of away from food items.



Over in Perrysburg, a popular grocery store got into some trouble. The Kroger off Route 20 got busted for a handful of instances where food wasn't held at the proper temperature. There was also no sanitizer at Starbucks and the handwashing sink didn't have hot enough water.



Better news for a restaurant in perrysburg: Zingo's mediterranean on Lousiana Avenue got a perfect report, no violations!



Monnette's market in toledo got a rave review as well. Along with zero violations, the health inspector noted the facility was very clean and organized.

Follow Toledo News Now:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.