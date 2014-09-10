Over a dozen new warning sirens being installed in Lucas County

In an effort to make you safer, more than a dozen new outdoor warning sirens are being installed this month all over Lucas County.

Fourteen new sirens will be placed in the county. Maumee and Oregon will be receiving the most, with four in each location.

City leaders say they want everyone to be alert.

"Our coverage is going to allow our citizens to hear the sires better when they're outdoors and be able to seek shelter," said Lucas County EMA Director Patricia Moomey. "Hopefully, if we have a major event, we have less injuries."

City leaders are encouraging you to sign up for their county-wide alert system. It's free of charge and you'll get the latest updates on not only severe weather, but also snow and water emergencies.

Follow Toledo News Now:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.