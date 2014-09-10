Sylvania Fire Department campaigning for new levy - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Sylvania Fire Department campaigning for new levy

SYLVANIA, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The campaign for the $1.5 million Sylvania Fire levy is underway.

Sylvania Fire Chief Jeff Kowalski tells us the money is needed for operational costs, including hiring two full-time firefighters to help with their Life Squad.

Chief Kowalski also wants to replace outdated equipment, including a 1994 engine.

Before the November 4 vote, Sylvania Fire will be reaching out to the community.

"What we plan on doing is having several meeting," said Chief Kowalski.  "One will be shortly announced at the Township Hall.  The citizens will be able to come out and ask questions about the department, about what we want to do with the levy and what we want to do with the money."

 The proposed levy would cost a $150,000 home owner $78 per year.

