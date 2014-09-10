Port Clinton driver crashes into utility pole, charged with OVI - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Port Clinton driver crashes into utility pole, charged with OVI

Port Clinton Police say a woman is in custody after crashing into a utility pole while driving under the influence.

Police and fire crews responded to the 1800 block of E. Perry Street at Grande Lake Drive around 11:31 Tuesday morning.

The driver, Colleen E. Byrne, of Port Clinton, was located at the Hy-Miler gas station across the street. She refused treatment from North Central E.M.S.

Byrne was charged with OVI and Failure to Control.

The Utility pole will be replaced by Ohio Edison.  The signs that were also damaged will be replaced your Service Department.

