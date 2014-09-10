Bowling Green hotel evacuated after overnight fire - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Bowling Green hotel evacuated after overnight fire

BOWLING GREEN, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Fire crews were called to the scene after an overnight fire broke out at the Victory Inn and Suites in the 1600 block of East Wooster.

The fire happened around 11 o'clock Tuesday night.  The fire department says it started in a gutted hotel room in the second floor and 50 percent of the other rooms suffered smoke damage.

Hotel Manager Rick Well says the fire could have been a whole lot worse if not for the firefighters and fire walls which kept the it from spreading. 

All 27 rooms of the hotel were evacuated as crews battled the fire.  Three people were treated on the scene for minor injuries.

Bowling Green Fire Captain Scott Eschevar says they now know how this fire started. 

"The cause of the fire has been determined to be accidental," said Eschevar. "Caused from smoking a hookah in bed." 

No charges will be filed against the guest who caused the fire. 

A section of the hotel remains closed at this time.

Follow Toledo News Now:  

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

 


 

 

Powered by Frankly