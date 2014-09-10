Bowling Green hotel evacuated after overnight fire

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

Fire crews were called to the scene after an overnight fire broke out at the Victory Inn and Suites in the 1600 block of East Wooster.

The fire happened around 11 o'clock Tuesday night. The fire department says it started in a gutted hotel room in the second floor and 50 percent of the other rooms suffered smoke damage.

Hotel Manager Rick Well says the fire could have been a whole lot worse if not for the firefighters and fire walls which kept the it from spreading.

All 27 rooms of the hotel were evacuated as crews battled the fire. Three people were treated on the scene for minor injuries.

Bowling Green Fire Captain Scott Eschevar says they now know how this fire started.

"The cause of the fire has been determined to be accidental," said Eschevar. "Caused from smoking a hookah in bed."

No charges will be filed against the guest who caused the fire.

A section of the hotel remains closed at this time.

