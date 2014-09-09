Bedford football field vandalized with inappropriate image

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

Bedford school leaders say someone broke into the Bedford football field and used what appears to be either gasoline or weed killer to do some major damage. To make matters worse - the vandalism in inappropriate, depicts male genitalia, and it's going to be costly to fix.

"The whole field was messed up from goal line to goal line," said Bedford graduate Eli Groff. "I don't think the kids can play on it."

Bedford parents and students say no one expected to see trails of dead grass spanning all 120 yards of the football field.

"It was definitely intentional," said Groff. "It was probably a prank or another school from another team did it."

School leaders say they are not sure who did it but the field is in such bad shape that sport schedules were impacted. Bedford's JV game for Thursday night has been rescheduled for Saturday at Whitmer High School.

Many parents say the schedule change isn't the worst part of it all.

"It's very frustrating because our school puts a lot into our sports and our kids really love their sports and to have this vandalized, it's very sad," said Bedford parent Amanda Hugo.

Parents also say they hope whoever did this is caught.

"That doesn't show any school spirit or support for your community and our community is very strong and they are always there supporting each other," said parent Lisa Carnicom.

School leaders say they will be looking into adding security cameras on the field.

If you have any information on who may have vandalized the field call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Follow Toledo News Now:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.