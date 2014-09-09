Bedford football field vandalized with inappropriate image

Vandals target the Bedford football field - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Bedford school leaders say someone broke into the Bedford football field and used what appears to be either gasoline or weed killer to do some major damage. To make matters worse - the vandalism in inappropriate, depicts male genitalia, and it's going to be costly to fix.

"The whole field was messed up from goal line to goal line," said Bedford graduate Eli Groff. "I don't think the kids can play on it."

Bedford parents and students say no one expected to see trails of dead grass spanning all 120 yards of the football field.

"It was definitely intentional," said Groff. "It was probably a prank or another school from another team did it."

School leaders say they are not sure who did it but the field is in such bad shape that sport schedules were impacted. Bedford's JV game for Thursday night has been rescheduled for Saturday at Whitmer High School.

Many parents say the schedule change isn't the worst part of it all.

"It's very frustrating because our school puts a lot into our sports and our kids really love their sports and to have this vandalized, it's very sad," said Bedford parent Amanda Hugo.

Parents also say they hope whoever did this is caught.

"That doesn't show any school spirit or support for your community and our community is very strong and they are always there supporting each other," said parent Lisa Carnicom.

School leaders say they will be looking into adding security cameras on the field.

If you have any information on who may have vandalized the field call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. 

