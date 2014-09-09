Area block watch meeting discusses putting an end to Heroin in Toledo

Area block watch meeting discusses putting an end to Heroin - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

The Asbury Park neighborhood block watch meeting on Thursday discussed what drugs are most common in the area and what they as a group can do to detect both drug use and dealing.

Block watch leader Jenny Meyer says that according to police Heroin use is continuing to grow in and around the Toledo area and they are hoping that keeping each other informed on what to look for will help put an end to it.

"I think you're in denial if you think it's not in your neighborhood because it's everywhere and it's important for everyone even if you don't belong to my block watch," said Meyer. "It's important for everyone to pay attention and to understand what the problem is and what they can do to help."

Meyer says major changes in mood or behavior may indicate drug use and irregular traffic in the neighborhood can be a sign of drug deals.

