Black Swamp Arts Festival vendor has $1,000 stolen from booth

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

The Black Swamp Arts Festival is one of the biggest art festivals innorthwest Ohio and last weekend brought in thousands to the Bowling Green area.

On Sunday, sometime between 8 a.m. and noon, someone stole a bagcontaining $1,000 cash from a candied almond vendor at the festival.

Bowling Green Police Major Tony Hetrick says with so many people in oneplace finding one suspect is a challenge.

"There were throngs ofpeople walking past," said Hetrick. "It's going to be real hard to pick out anindividual, especially when they're conductionbusiness with people walking up. They may have been distracted by one personwhile another person went around, we're not sure yet whathappened."

Hetrick says the good news is that Downtown Bowling Green hassurveillance cameras and has the vendor's booth on video. Hesays that the police will be looking through the four hours of footage to seeif they can pinpoint who may have taken the money.

Follow Toledo News Now:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.