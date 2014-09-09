Vietnam War heroes honored Sept. 11 in Point Place

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Lucas County residents who gave their lives in the Vietnam War will be honored this Sept. 11 with a memorial stone in their honor in Point Place.

The new memorial is part of the Military Memorial Parkway. It will be the second stone added to the military path on Summit Street in Point Place. Those behind the effort are hoping family members of Vietnam War heroes will come to the dedication ceremony on Thursday at 7 p.m.

The stone will be dedicated with a plaque displaying the names of the 143 men who died, were prisoners of war or went missing in action in the Vietnam War.

But the stone still needs some funding.

"We still are trying to raise the rest of the funds, and we have this weekend coming up, a rummage sale on Saturday," said Debbie Speegle. "Then on the 20th we have a wonderful dinner with music, and that's $25 a ticket."

The rest of the memorial path has room for more stones to recognize those who died in other wars. Remembrance, Inc. is looking for donors to help complete the pathway.

Upcoming fundraisers:

-Rummage Sale on Sept. 13 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Lighthouse Landing Banquet Hall

-Dinner on Sept. 20 from 6-11 p.m. at Lighthouse Landing Mall. Tickets must be purchased by Sept. 13

For more information or to make a donation, anyone interested can call Speegle at 419-214-0331.

