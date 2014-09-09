EDITORIAL: Agreement with DIRECTV - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

On Sunday, we promised to keep you informed about our ongoing efforts to reach a final agreement with DIRECTV.

On Monday, Raycom Media sent a proposed final draft of the DirecTV contract back to DirecTV and told them we are available around the clock to finalize the deal. 

Raycom Media is scheduled to talk with DirecTV on Wednesday afternoon and we are awaiting that call.

We would like to thank you for your patience and your loyalty to WTOL 11, our commitment to Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan is stronger than ever.

 

