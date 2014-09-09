Science, manufacturing training center opens in Lenawee County - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Science, manufacturing training center opens in Lenawee County

HUDSON, MI (Toledo News Now) -

A new educational facility has officially opened its doors in Lenawee County.  The Southern Michigan Center for Science and Industry will train teens and adults for a rewarding and potentially lucrative career.

The brand new training facility is expected to be a big boost for Lenawee County. The 84,000-square-foot facility is located at the site of the former headquarters of M&S Manufacturing on East Main Street in Hudson. 

The center will offer science, industry and advanced manufacturing training for high school students and adults.

"We're trying to be that one stop shop. It's more than just training," said Hudson Area Schools Superintendent Dr. Michael Osborne. "We're also a resource for industry, to help them meet their needs to be effective and efficient."

"This is part of Michigan's comeback," said Rodney Stokes, special advisor to Michigan Governor Rick Snyder. "We have been a manufacturing state, and to have workers available and trained for that is important to our economy."

