Couple arrested after woman they care for is attacked by pit bulls

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Toledo Police arrested Norman and Susan Demski who according to police left a woman they were caring for alone unable to fend for herself when she was attacked by pit bulls.

Susan Demski says she and her husband Norman have been caring for Norman's mentally and physically handicapped sister Lori for 21 years.



"I feed her, bathe her, make sure she is clean, make sure she has everything she needs," said Susan.

According to investigators, last Tuesday Norman called 911 after returning home from work to find his sister on the floor being attacked by pit bulls.

Susan says she left Lori alone only planning to be gone for a few minutes but she ended up being away from the house for two hours. Susan says before she left she locked up the three pit bulls the couple were dog sitting.



"The pit bull was there," said Susan. "I had one upstairs and one downstairs and I do not know how they got out."

The couple is now facing patient endangerment charges.

Both Susan and Norman say nothing like this has ever happened before and they are torn up about Lori's injuries.



The Demskis say Lori received major injuries to her arms and is still in the hospital after surgery.

Investigators also report Lori had what appeared to be human bite marks on her thighs and buttocks and was lying amongst dog feces on the floor of a roach-infested house - all of which the couple denies.

