Toledo Zoo snow leopard dies

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

The Toledo Zoo's male snow leopard, Nikko, has died.

The snow leopard's activity levels had recently decreased and he showed labored breathing.

"Despite veterinary treatment, Nikko's condition deteriorated rapidly on Monday, Sept. 8," said Randi Meyerson, DVM, the Zoo's Assistant Director of Animal Programs.

"Our veterinary team made every effort to help him," Jeff Sailer, the Executive Director of the Zoo, said. "Nikko was a charismatic animal and a tremendous ambassador for his species. He will be missed."

The median life expectancy of a snow leopard in a zoo environment is 14.1 years; Nikko was 13 years old. He came to Toledo in 2003 on loan from Mill Mountain Zoo in Roanoke, Va.

Although plans have not been finalized, the Toledo Zoo will work with the snow leopard Species Survival Plan (SSP) in the hopes of getting another male as a companion for its female.

