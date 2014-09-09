Police chase ends when car hits utility pole, Anthony Wayne Trai - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police chase ends when car hits utility pole, Anthony Wayne Trail reopened at Sherwood Avenue

TOLEDO, OH

Lanes of the Anthony Wayne Trail heading into downtown Toledo has reopened at Sherwood Avenue after police say a chase ended in a crash there.

Maumee Police began chasing a man on Key Street in Maumee after reports he was driving erratically. The chase proceeded to the Trail and Sherwood, where police say the man hit a utility pole, then a tree. The car eventually came to rest in a wooded area.

The driver, David Gallagher, was transported to the hospital for minor injuries. 

Power lines were down in the area, causing the road to be closed for over an hour.

According to court records, Gallagher has been charged with OVI, a license plate violation, driving with a suspended license and not having a seatbelt on. He is scheduled to be arraigned in court Friday.

