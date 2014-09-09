Council overrides mayor's veto of road funding - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Council overrides mayor's veto of road funding

Reporting by Tim Miller, Reporter
Connect
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Toledo City Council has voted to override a veto on a road repair ordinance by Mayor D. Michael Collins.

Collins issued his first veto as mayor earlier this month to reject an ordinance passed by council that would spend $4.7 million on street repairs in districts 1 and 3. Collins says he has several concerns with the ordinance and that he has a better plan.

Council voted 10-2 to override the veto Tuesday, the same tally as the original vote on the measure. Council needed 9 votes to override the veto.

The veto override means the city will now spend $4.7 million from the Street Construction, Maintenance and Repair fund to repave 6 streets in Council District 3 and 6 streets in District 1.

Follow Toledo News Now:  

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly