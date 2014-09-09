Food banks stepping up for Hunger Action Month - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Food banks stepping up for Hunger Action Month

It's a problem of epic proportions: men, women and children unsure of where there next meal will come from.

September marks Hunger Action Month, and food banks across the region are working to make sure no person goes hungry.

Officials at the Seagate Food Bank say now is the time to step up and make a difference.

"There's always a need," said Mindy Rapp.  "Hunger is year-round. It's not just the holidays."

One in five children go to bed hungry every night, which is why Rapp says these donations are so important.  She also says the senior population has taken a big hit with the cost of living and medication, and they could use your help.

Rapp says food banks are in need of protein donations such as peanut butter or tuna.

