Two arrested after shots fired in Bedford Twp.

Posted by WTOL Staff
BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, MI (Toledo News Now) -

Two people are in custody after a report of shots fired in the 6300 block of S. Telegraph Road in Bedford Township early Tuesday morning.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says they were dispatched to the scene around 12:15 AM Tuesday on a report of a shooting that had just occurred.  They were informed no one was injured as a result of the shooting.

We're told the suspects fled southbound on Telegraph Road to Toledo.  Within 15 minutes, the suspects' vehicle was spotted at Lewis and Laskey.

The Toledo Police Department conducted an investigative stop on the vehicle and secured the three occupants, two 24-year-old Toledo men and a 32-year-old Toledo female. In plain view, Toledo Police observed a revolver and a pistol that are believed to be the guns used in the shooting.

During their investigation, deputies discovered the gunman were both the 24-year-old Toledo men. The 32-year-old female was not involved and was later released after questioning.

Toledo Police arrested and lodged both men on weapons related charges. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is seeking attempted murder related crimes against the men, in addition to weapons violations.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the situation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530.

