Two arrested after shots fired in Bedford Twp.

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

Two people are in custody after a report of shots fired in the 6300 block of S. Telegraph Road in Bedford Township early Tuesday morning.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says they were dispatched to the scene around 12:15 AM Tuesday on a report of a shooting that had just occurred. They were informed no one was injured as a result of the shooting.

We're told the suspects fled southbound on Telegraph Road to Toledo. Within 15 minutes, the suspects' vehicle was spotted at Lewis and Laskey.

The Toledo Police Department conducted an investigative stop on the vehicle and secured the three occupants, two 24-year-old Toledo men and a 32-year-old Toledo female. In plain view, Toledo Police observed a revolver and a pistol that are believed to be the guns used in the shooting.

During their investigation, deputies discovered the gunman were both the 24-year-old Toledo men. The 32-year-old female was not involved and was later released after questioning.

Toledo Police arrested and lodged both men on weapons related charges. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is seeking attempted murder related crimes against the men, in addition to weapons violations.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the situation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530.