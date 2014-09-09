Cedar Point surpassed as world's best amusement park - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Cedar Point surpassed as world's best amusement park

Posted by WTOL Staff
SANDUSKY, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Cedar Point is no longer the number one amusement park in the world, according to a leading amusement park ranking.

Amusement Today released its "Best Of" list over the weekend and America's Roller Coast is now number two.

The amusement park taking the top spot is Europa-Park in Germany.

Cedar Point had held the top spot for 17 years.

