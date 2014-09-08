Rossford Police standoff now has suspect in custody - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Rossford Police involved in standoff now have suspect in custody

ROSSFORD, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Rossford Police have 33-year-old John Weidner in custody after being involved in a standoff that lasted more than four hours at a residence near the intersection of Eagle Point and Windsor.

Police Chief Glenn Goss says police attempted to serve a felony firearms offense warrant to Weidner when he refused to come out of his residence. 

While no threats were made, Goss says there was a possibility Weidner had a weapon in the home so SWAT was called to the scene. 

Police communicated with Weidner via a loud speaker and cell phone when shortly later Weidner stopped taking phone calls. 

Police then released tear gas into the basement of the home. 

According to the Wood County jail, Weidner was in court at 1:30 PM Tuesday where he was released on his own recognizance for an inducing panic charge and a $5,000 bond was set for the receiving stolen property charge, which prompted the standoff. 

