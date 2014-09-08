ODOT: I-475 resurfacing project update - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

ODOT: I-475 resurfacing project update

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The Ohio Department of Transportation has issued an update on the I-475 resurfacing project for district two. 

Effective Monday night through Thursday morning, overnight from 7p.m. until 6 a.m. ramp closures will be possible at the I-475 and US 24 interchange for guardrail installation.

Detours will be posted.

Also, now until October, overnight from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. lane restrictions are possible on I-475 from state route 25 to US 20A for resurfacing. 

Additional weekend single lane restrictions will be announced. 

All work will be complete by October, weather permitting. 

Follow Toledo News Now:  

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly