Cedar Point: Halloweekends begin this weekend

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Cedar Point's annual festival of fright, HalloWeekends, kicks off its 18th season of thrills and chills this weekend.

This year's event promises to be bigger and better than ever, with even more family friendly fun during the day and frightfully haunting experiences after the sun goes down.

Highlighting the lineup of scares this year will be Hexed, Cedar Point's new witch-themed haunted house located next to the exit of the GateKeeper roller coaster. This will be Cedar Point's fifth haunted house, joining Zombie High School, G. A. Boeckling's Eerie Estate, Eternity Infirmary and Eden Musee.

Cedar Point's Frontiertown will transform into a ghost town after dark with the addition of the new Tombstone TERROR-tory, which is the sixth outdoor fright zone, joining other haunted attractions such as Maniacal Mechanical ScreamWorks, CornStalkers, Cut Throat Cove, CarnEvil and Blood on the Bayou.

Spooktacular live (or dead) entertainment also abounds during HalloWeekends. This year's star attraction will be "Midnight Syndicate LIVE! A Legacy of Shadows" who are from Ohio and known for creating haunting melodies and "soundtracks to imaginary movies" by combining instrumental music and movie-quality sound effects on their albums. Beware; this show may be too intense for younger viewers and those afraid of the dark!

Additional HalloWeekends entertainment includes "Sideshow - A Carnival of Magic" in the Jack Aldrich Theatre, "Spooky Shenanigans, A Halloween Hullabaloo" in Lusty Lil's Palace, "The Edge of Madness…LIVE" in the Red Garter Saloon and "Gypsy Fortune Tellers" in the Enchanted Encampment (near the Gemini roller coaster).

There is plenty of fun for your little ghosts and goblins too. From shows and performances to special areas and attractions just for them, kids will find both tricks and treats during HalloWeekends.

New this year will be an expanded Howl-O-Palooza kids' area, now located along the Wicked Twister Midway and in the Planet Spooky and Kiddy Kingdom children's areas. Howl-O-Palooza will feature cornstalk and hay bale mazes, pedal tractors, trick-or-treat stations and much more!

Kids will also delight in special live entertainment that is suitable for the entire family, including the always-popular "Monster Midway Invasion Celebration" parade, the hit "Skeleton Crew" show in Celebration Plaza, "The Monsters' Trick-or-Treat" and "Peanuts' Halloween Show & Kids' Costume Contest" on the Howl-O-Palooza stage, "The Pumpkin Patch Party with the Peanuts" in the Camp Spooky Theatre and "Snoopy's Halloween Hijinks" in the Planet Snoopy Gazebo.

Looking for the ultimate HalloWeekends experience? Then Fright Lane is just for you. Fright Lane allows guests to bypass the lines at all five of Cedar Point's haunted houses and the CornStalkers fright zone. Fright Lane also includes access to an exclusive Skeleton Key Room in each haunted house that is only available for them to enter.

Cedar Point celebrates HalloWeekends from 6 p.m. to midnight on Friday nights, 11 a.m. to midnight on Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays through Nov. 1.

For more information, log on to HalloWeekends.com…if you dare!