Scott High School basketball coach accused of sexual battery, placed on leave

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Scott High School Basketball Coach Chris Dames has been accused of sexual battery.

According to a Toledo Police report, a school administrator came forward saying he or she had received information regarding Dames being involved in a sexual relationship with a female student during the 2013-14 school year.

Dames has not been charged. Toledo Police are investigating.

"I believe that is very inappropriate and if it was my child I would be highly offended," said Toledo parent Lakita Kaiser. "I think that some action should definitely be taken and I don't think he should be allowed in the school system or around any children at all."

Toledo Public Schools says Dames was placed on paid administrative leave last Wednesday. During his leave, Dames is not permitted on any TPS property and cannot coach. The district says Dames will remain on leave pending the outcome of a disciplinary hearing. That hearing has not yet been scheduled.

"Staff that acts inappropriately or insubordinately are held accountable for their actions, and we as a district will not tolerate actions such as this," said TPS Chief of Staff Brian Murphy.

TPS says in addition to coaching basketball at Scott, Dames was a Long-Term Substitute teacher.

