Scott High School basketball coach accused of sexual battery, placed on leave

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Scott High School Basketball Coach Chris Dames has been accused of sexual battery.

According to a Toledo Police report, a school administrator came forward saying he or she had received information regarding Dames being involved in a sexual relationship with a female student during the 2013-14 school year.

Dames has not been charged. Toledo Police are investigating.

"I believe that is very inappropriate and if it was my child I would be highly offended," said Toledo parent Lakita Kaiser. "I think that some action should definitely be taken and I don't think he should be allowed in the school system or around any children at all."



Toledo Public Schools says Dames was placed on paid administrative leave last Wednesday. During his leave, Dames is not permitted on any TPS property and cannot coach. The district says Dames will remain on leave pending the outcome of a disciplinary hearing. That hearing has not yet been scheduled.

"Staff that acts inappropriately or insubordinately are held accountable for their actions, and we as a district will not tolerate actions such as this," said TPS Chief of Staff Brian Murphy.

TPS says in addition to coaching basketball at Scott, Dames was a Long-Term Substitute teacher.



Follow Toledo News Now:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.