Michelle Shiels

Michelle has been covering Toledo's biggest news stories for over 8 years. She is currently the Crime Reporter for WTOL. She also held that position at Fox Toledo for 5 years. In between news gigs she was a co-host on a morning radio show in town where she delivered the top news stories.



But Michelle's career didn't start in Toledo. She worked as a reporter at WNEM and WEYI in Flint, Michigan. She also had a brief stop in Tucson, Arizona.



Michelle graduated from the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee. She is a Cheesehead and loves cheering on the Green Bay Packers.



Michelle stays pretty busy outside of work. She is a mother of two little girls, Mazie and Kenzley. She is also an avid runner and has competed in several marathons and half marathons.

