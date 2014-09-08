TPD offering $50 per gun at event Saturday

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Toledo Police will pay $50 each for working firearms at a gun buyback event on Saturday, September 13.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the People's Missionary Baptist Church, 1101 Heston Street, Toledo, OH 43607.

Police will give out a $50 cash voucher for each gun, limit 2 guns per person. Guns must be operational, and should not be loaded.

Unwanted ammunition, bb guns, starter pistols, pellet guns and inoperable firearms will be accepted, but no payment will be given for these items.

Unwanted prescription medications will also be accepted at the event. Only pills will be taken; no liquids, inhalers, syringes, ointments or creams.

Sergeant Joe Hefferman says they insist this is not a move to take guns away from anyone but that they are doing it to keep guns out of the hands of children and criminals.

"Because a lot of people inherit guns," said Hefferman. "Maybe they had guns they used to go hunting with or whatever the case may be, they don't do that anymore. And they are nervous about where that gun is going to end up and this is a nice safe way for them to get that gun out of their homes if they don't want it anymore."

Hefferman says last years turn out they received 80 firearms.

Checks will be done to see if guns are stolen but police do not plan on prosecuting anyone for that.

For more information call Sergeant Joe Hefferman at 419-245-3217 or Sergeant Anita Madison at 419-936-3855.

