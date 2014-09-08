Body of missing man who saved children recovered from Lake Erie

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

The Monroe County Sheriff says the body of a man who went into Lake Erie Sunday to help save two children has been recovered.

The body of Juan Layva, 34, was recovered at 10:35 a.m. on Monday by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Dive Team.

The sheriff's office says Layva was located approximately 25-50 yards away from the location where the children were rescued from the previous day, in approximately 8 feet of water.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says on Sunday morning a father and two children were seen struggling in the water near the Whiting Consumers Energy Power Plant in Erie Township.

A rescue boat from the Lasalle Township Fire Department was able to safely recover the two children but was unable to locate the father, Layva.

Sheriff deputies say Mr. Layva, his two children, ages 12 and 13, and another adult male were on a fishing trip to the lake.

At some point the children began swimming in the lake but were having trouble returning to shore. Mr. Layva swam out to help them but began having trouble himself.

There is a strong current in the area from a discharge pipe.

A sign in the area of the drowning has a stern warning for would-be swimmers. It sits above the discharge pipe and reads, "People die here. Don't swim or wade in the area."

"It's big enough you can see it and people come out here to fish and then go swimming. You get sucked between the currents. They'll take you out in the lake, " said Monroe County resident, Tim Massingill.

People in the area say a fisherman drowned in the area just two years ago.

There have been other deaths.

"People go out there and fish and caught on the edge. They'll slip on a fine rock and get sucked in from the discharge," said area resident David Rupert.

Follow Toledo News Now:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.