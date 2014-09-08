OSHP cracking down on distracted driving

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is spending the month of September cracking down on distracted driving.

Patrolmen are hoping a new campaign will help keep you focused and alert.

From 2009 to 2013 there were more than 290,000 car crashes on Ohio highways. Highway officials say drivers' eyes leave the road for at least five seconds every time they text and drive, which leads to a high number of accidents.

OSHP Sergeant Robert Burd says Wood and Lucas Counties have high populations, so they're bringing in extra units to keep traffic accidents to a minimum.

"Our traffic is elevated to the point that it's becoming difficult to manage," said Sergeant Burd. "What we want to do is try to keep a good grip on what's going on that way things don't get too far out of hand."

The OSHP is also introducing the "Below 100" campaign. They're educating their officers on the dangers of the job to try to keep officer deaths under 100.

