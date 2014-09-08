OSHP cracking down on distracted driving - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

OSHP cracking down on distracted driving

BOWLING GREEN, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is spending the month of September cracking down on distracted driving.

Patrolmen are hoping a new campaign will help keep you focused and alert.

From 2009 to 2013 there were more than 290,000 car crashes on Ohio highways.  Highway officials say drivers' eyes leave the road for at least five seconds every time they text and drive, which leads to a high number of accidents.

OSHP Sergeant Robert Burd says Wood and Lucas Counties have high populations, so they're bringing in extra units to keep traffic accidents to a minimum.

"Our traffic is elevated to the point that it's becoming difficult to manage," said Sergeant Burd.  "What we want to do is try to keep a good grip on what's going on that way things don't get too far out of hand."

The OSHP is also introducing the "Below 100" campaign.  They're educating their officers on the dangers of the job to try to keep officer deaths under 100.

Follow Toledo News Now:  

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly