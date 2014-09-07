1 dead, 6 taken to hospital after Defiance accident

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on last delivery of night

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on last delivery of night

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

A bad accident outside of Defiance has left one person dead and six people injured.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says around 1:00 PM on Sunday a car driven by Micayla Fitzsimmons, age 22, of Defiance failed to yield at a stop sign at Steinmaier Rd. and Harris Rd.

Ms. Fitzsimmons' car was struck on the passenger's side by an SUV driven by Johnny Burdine, Jr., age 49, of New Bavaria, OH.



Both vehicles came to rest on the Northeast side of the intersection. Ms. Fitzsimmons' car came to rest on its top and Mr. Burdine's car came to rest on its side.

Troopers say Paula Cooper, age 75, who was traveling in Mr. Burdine's vehicle was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr. Burdine, Harliey Miller, age 18, Johnny Burdine, III, age 12, along with Jennifer Burdine were all transported to Toledo Hospital.

No one in Mr. Burdine's vehicle was using a seatbelt.

Ms. Fitzsimmons and her passenger Kailyn Ordway, age 3 months, were taken to Defiance Mercy Hospital. They were using restraints.

According to Assistant Chief Brian Berry, of the Highland Township Fire Department, multiple people were trapped and had to be extricated from Burdine's vehicle.

Also, 8 squads, 4 air ambulances and 11 fire apparatus, along with 59 personnel were on the scene.



Conditions of those taken to the hospital are unknown at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

Follow Toledo News Now:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.