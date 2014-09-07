1 dead, 6 taken to hospital after Defiance accident - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

1 dead, 6 taken to hospital after Defiance accident

Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
Connect
DEFIANCE, OH (Toledo News Now) -

A bad accident outside of Defiance has left one person dead and six people injured.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says around 1:00 PM on Sunday a car driven by Micayla Fitzsimmons, age 22, of Defiance failed to yield at a stop sign at Steinmaier Rd. and Harris Rd.

Ms. Fitzsimmons' car was struck on the passenger's side by an SUV driven by Johnny Burdine, Jr., age 49, of New Bavaria, OH.

Both vehicles came to rest on the Northeast side of the intersection. Ms. Fitzsimmons' car came to rest on its top and Mr. Burdine's car came to rest on its side.

Troopers say Paula Cooper, age 75, who was traveling in Mr. Burdine's vehicle was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr. Burdine, Harliey Miller, age 18, Johnny Burdine, III, age 12, along with Jennifer Burdine were all transported to Toledo Hospital.

No one in Mr. Burdine's vehicle was using a seatbelt.

Ms. Fitzsimmons and her passenger Kailyn Ordway, age 3 months, were taken to Defiance Mercy Hospital. They were using restraints.

According to Assistant Chief Brian Berry, of the Highland Township Fire Department, multiple people were trapped and had to be extricated from Burdine's vehicle.

Also, 8 squads, 4 air ambulances and 11 fire apparatus, along with 59 personnel were on the scene.

Conditions of those taken to the hospital are unknown at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

Follow Toledo News Now:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly