Man dead after mini bike accident in western Lucas Co.

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on last delivery of night

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident in Spencer Township on Saturday night.

The crash happened on Bancroft Street near Irwin Road around 9:30 PM.

Troopers say that 53-year-old Robert Stanley, of Holland, was riding a mini bike on Bancroft when he was struck from behind by 19-year-old Marisa Lucarelli, also of Holland.

Mr. Stanley was ejected from the bike and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Stanley's mini bike had no lighting on it and Bancroft is not a lighted street in that area.

Mr. Stanley was not wearing a helmet.

The troopers say alcohol is believed to be involved and the crash remains under investigation.

