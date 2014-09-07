Man dead after mini bike accident in western Lucas Co. - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man dead after mini bike accident in western Lucas Co.

By Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident in Spencer Township on Saturday night.

The crash happened on Bancroft Street near Irwin Road around 9:30 PM.

Troopers say that 53-year-old Robert Stanley, of Holland, was riding a mini bike on Bancroft when he was struck from behind by 19-year-old Marisa Lucarelli, also of Holland.

Mr. Stanley was ejected from the bike and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Stanley's mini bike had no lighting on it and Bancroft is not a lighted street in that area.

Mr. Stanley was not wearing a helmet.

The troopers say alcohol is believed to be involved and the crash remains under investigation.

