Tiffin Wal-Mart closed after fire in sporting goods dept.

Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
TIFFIN, OH (Toledo News Now) -

A Wal-Mart in Tiffin has been closed since Friday after a fire in the store.

Officials say the fire started in the sporting goods department on Friday morning.

They are calling the fire "suspicious."

The sprinkler system was able to contain the fire until help arrived.

There is no word on when the store will reopen.

