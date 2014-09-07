Holland Man Dies in Motorcycle Crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed 53-year-old Robert Stanley Jr. State Troopers say Stanley was riding his mini bike westbound on Bancroft Street near Irwin Road. State Troopers say Stanley's mini bike did not have any lighting as well as Bancroft Street.

Investigators says 19-year-old Marisa Lucarelli was driving west on Bancroft and struck the mini bike from behind. State Troopers says Stanley was not wearing a helmet and was ejected from his bike. State Troopers says he died at the scene.

Investigators say Lucarelli was wearing her seatbelt and was not injured. They believe alcohol is involved in the crash.

