Car rear ends TARTA bus in downtown

Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

A car ran into a TARTA bus in downtown Toledo on Saturday afternoon.

The accident happened around 3:30 PM on Erie St. near Jackson.

Police say the driver of the car was following too closely when he hit the back of the bus.

One of the passengers on the bus was taken to the hospital to be checked out for minor injuries.

No one else was hurt.

