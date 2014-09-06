Police searching for south Toledo shooting suspect

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on last delivery of night

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on last delivery of night

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

1 killed in loading dock accident in Findlay

1 killed in loading dock accident in Findlay

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

The car involved in a deadly crash early Wednesday morning (Source: WTOL)

The car involved in a deadly crash early Wednesday morning (Source: WTOL)

Woman dies after police chase ends in deadly crash

Woman dies after police chase ends in deadly crash

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

Police say a man and woman were apprehended on Saturday evening.

Police say a man and woman were apprehended on Saturday evening.

A Sandusky man was arrested in Tiffin on Saturday after a citizen complained that people were possibly smoking marijuana outside of and unidentified people were coming and going from a residence.

A Sandusky man was arrested in Tiffin on Saturday after a citizen complained that people were possibly smoking marijuana outside of and unidentified people were coming and going from a residence.

Citizen's tip leads to arrest of Sandusky man in Tiffin

Citizen's tip leads to arrest of Sandusky man in Tiffin

Findlay Police say officers attempted to stop Matthew Ekleberry for driving without an exhaust around 1:30 a.m. when Ekleberry fled at a high rate of speed.

Findlay Police say officers attempted to stop Matthew Ekleberry for driving without an exhaust around 1:30 a.m. when Ekleberry fled at a high rate of speed.

Woman jumps from moving vehicle during Hancock Co. police chase

Woman jumps from moving vehicle during Hancock Co. police chase

Police say one person was injured in the shooting but is expected to be okay.

Police say one person was injured in the shooting but is expected to be okay.

Fight ends in shots fired in central Toledo

Fight ends in shots fired in central Toledo

It happened around 10:15 p.m. in the 800 block of Byrne Rd.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. in the 800 block of Byrne Rd.

Toledo Police are searching for a shooting suspect and are asking for your help.

According to police Abriel Ruiz was shot with a handgun outside of Panama J's bar in south Toledo on September 3, at 1:35 AM.

The shooter is described as a black male wearing a white shirt.

Mr. Ruiz was shot in the chest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestopper at 419-255-1111.

You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

Follow Toledo News Now:

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.