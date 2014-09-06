Police searching for south Toledo shooting suspect - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police searching for south Toledo shooting suspect

Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
Shooting victim Abriel Ruiz
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Toledo Police are searching for a shooting suspect and are asking for your help.

According to police Abriel Ruiz was shot with a handgun outside of Panama J's bar in south Toledo on September 3, at 1:35 AM.

The shooter is described as a black male wearing a white shirt.

Mr. Ruiz was shot in the chest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestopper at 419-255-1111.

You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

