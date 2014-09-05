Fired OSU Marching Band Director Jon Waters gets Elmore support - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Fired OSU Marching Band Director Jon Waters gets support from Elmore

Reporting by Dick Berry, Reporter
ELMORE, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Fired Ohio State University Marching Band Director Jon Waters grew up in Elmore, Oh.

Recently Waters was let go from OSU after an investigation revealed an alleged sexualized culture within the marching band. Now his hometown is supporting him as he fights back against these allegations.

Waters maintains that there was inappropriate behavior at some point in the band's history but that he was working to end it.

Friday the Elmore community showed Waters some musical support at Woodmore High School where he graduated in 1994.

Members of the Woodmore Alumni Marching Band dedicated their annual performance to Jon, playing the school song and National Anthem before kickoff.

Band Alumni Amy Converse says she stands with Waters and wants to show her support.

"He was always very enthusiastic. He was our biggest cheerleader and very dedicated," said Converse. "We are proud of him as a community and wanted to show our support."

Another Band Alumni Ann Sergent says she can't believe the university is standing firm in their accusations.

"I think it's ridiculous knowing Jon as long as I have. He really is an upstanding guy," said Sergent. "He would not harm students or put them in any situation they would not want to be in."

Band members are selling t-shirts that read 'We Stand With Jon Waters' and proceeds will go towards a legal defense fund.

Band Alumni Stephanie Rizor says they are also signing a banner that will be sent to Jon to show their support.

"I just know that his honesty and integrity is being questioned and I want to make sure everybody knows what a great person he is and an asset to Ohio State," said Rizor. 

As Waters works to clear his name it is clear he has a entire community behind him. 

