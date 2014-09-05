Fired OSU Marching Band Director Jon Waters gets support from Elmore

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

Fired Ohio State University Marching Band Director Jon Waters grew up in Elmore, Oh.

Recently Waters was let go from OSU after an investigation revealed an alleged sexualized culture within the marching band. Now his hometown is supporting him as he fights back against these allegations.

Waters maintains that there was inappropriate behavior at some point in the band's history but that he was working to end it.

Friday the Elmore community showed Waters some musical support at Woodmore High School where he graduated in 1994.

Members of the Woodmore Alumni Marching Band dedicated their annual performance to Jon, playing the school song and National Anthem before kickoff.

Band Alumni Amy Converse says she stands with Waters and wants to show her support.

"He was always very enthusiastic. He was our biggest cheerleader and very dedicated," said Converse. "We are proud of him as a community and wanted to show our support."

Another Band Alumni Ann Sergent says she can't believe the university is standing firm in their accusations.

"I think it's ridiculous knowing Jon as long as I have. He really is an upstanding guy," said Sergent. "He would not harm students or put them in any situation they would not want to be in."

Band members are selling t-shirts that read 'We Stand With Jon Waters' and proceeds will go towards a legal defense fund.

Band Alumni Stephanie Rizor says they are also signing a banner that will be sent to Jon to show their support.

"I just know that his honesty and integrity is being questioned and I want to make sure everybody knows what a great person he is and an asset to Ohio State," said Rizor.

As Waters works to clear his name it is clear he has a entire community behind him.

