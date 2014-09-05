MISSING: Williams County man suffering from dementia - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Missing Williams County man returned home safely

A statewide missing adult alert for Donald Sutton, age 61,  has been canceled by the Williams County E911.

The Williams County Sheriff's Office says Mr. Sutton was returned home safely on Sunday morning.

Mr. Sutton suffers from dementia along with other medical conditions. He was last seen leaving his home in Edon on Sept. 3 around 4 p.m. 

Sutton's family say it is out of character for him to not notify them about his whereabouts. 

