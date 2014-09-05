RECALL ALERT: Pedigree recalls 55 lb bags of dry dog food - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

RECALL ALERT: Pedigree recalls 55 lb bags of dry dog food

(Toledo News Now) -

A recall has been issued for some bags of Pedigree dry dog food in Ohio, Michigan and Indiana.

Pedigree issued the recall on Aug. 31 saying there is a possible presence of metal fragments in bags of Adult Complete Nutrition dry dog food products.

The recall initially affected 15-pound bags sold at Dollar General stores in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee. It has now been expanded to include 55-pound bags sold at Sam's Club stores in Michigan, Ohio and Indiana.

See the more information on the recall here.

Follow Toledo News Now:  

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly