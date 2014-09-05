Tecumseh Police Department getting body cameras

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

The Tecumseh Police Department will soon have Vie Vu video cameras that police officers can wear on their uniforms.

Tecumseh Police Department will be receiving 12 more body cameras, one for each police officer on duty.

The cameras cost about $800 each, which came from the money that was intended for a new police car. Tecumseh Police Chief Troy Stern says it was more important to go in the direction of the cameras.

"Prosecution and jurisdictions that had body worn cameras go up tremendously because people understand everything they say is being recorded by the officer and that helps us tremendously," said Stern.

Tecumseh is one of the first police departments to utilize this technology and Chief Sterns says it's a tool that will now compliment the in-car video cameras.

"This is a progressive move," said Stern. "I think this is something that you are going to see in the future with the majority of law enforcement agencies."

Police officers in Tecumseh will be training with the devices over the next few weeks and will begin utilizing the cameras by the end of the month.

