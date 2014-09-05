Adrian College enjoys $13.5M expansion to science and business buildings

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Students at Adrian College are enjoying a huge expansion to their science building and major renovations to their business building.

The $13.5 million expansion and renovations were just finished recently to Peelle and Jones Halls, where Adrian College houses their science and business studies. A 16,000-square-foot addition to the science building is the highlight of the project.

"We feel like personal attention and the kind of learning that takes place within the four walls every day is the best learning students can get," said Dr. Jeffrey R. Docking, president of Adrian College. "And so we are as excited about this as we've been about anything that we've added over the last 10 years."

"The old building that we had was outdated," said Paul Rupert, dean of Graduate Studies at Adrian College. "For them to have a facility available to them like this one, it's just a very strong motivation for them."

Adrian College's largest major is business and a third of the students attend Adrian College for pre-health studies.

Most of the money for this project came from donors.

