Adrian College enjoys $13.5M expansion to science and business buildings

ADRIAN, MI (Toledo News Now) -

Students at Adrian College are enjoying a huge expansion to their science building and major renovations to their business building.

The $13.5 million expansion and renovations were just finished recently to Peelle and Jones Halls, where Adrian College houses their science and business studies.  A 16,000-square-foot addition to the science building is the highlight of the project.

"We feel like personal attention and the kind of learning that takes place within the four walls every day is the best learning students can get," said Dr. Jeffrey R. Docking, president of Adrian College. "And so we are as excited about this as we've been about anything that we've added over the last 10 years."
"The old building that we had was outdated," said Paul Rupert, dean of Graduate Studies at Adrian College. "For them to have a facility available to them like this one, it's just a very strong motivation for them."

Adrian College's largest major is business and a third of the students attend Adrian College for pre-health studies. 

Most of the money for this project came from donors.

