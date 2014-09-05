Sen. Brown meets with OSU researchers on improving Lake Erie

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

The water crisis last month put Lake Erie's algal bloom at the forefront of many Ohioans minds. On Friday, Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-OH, toured Ohio State University's Stone Laboratory on Lake Erie, where he met with scientists to discuss efforts to improve the water quality.

Sen. Brown the water not only needs to be safe to drink, but safe for those who visit the area for water entertainment.

"This lake provides tens of thousands of jobs for Ohio, from Ashtabula to Lucas County, and we've got to make sure that this lake stays in as pristine form as possible," he said.

A quarter of Ohio's tourism revenue comes from the eight counties that border Lake Erie.

"If we look at the economic impact from those eight counties, in 2013 it was $12.9 billion and it supported more than 119,000 equivalent jobs - and that's just eight of Ohio's 88 counties. So, that is a testament to the power of Lake Erie," said Larry Fletcher, director of tourism for Ottawa County.

According to Christopher Winslow, the associate director at Stone Laboratory, researchers at OSU are working on ways the university can put dollars and time into Lake Erie's algae problem.

"You'll see in the near future a lot of mobilization from faculty researchers at Ohio State University pull together a concerted effort, and it won't just be Ohio State University," said Winslow. "We'll be looking for partners from other Ohio universities to come together and figure out how can we address this collectively."

See more coverage of the Toledo water crisis and Lake Erie algae here.

