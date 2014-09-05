Tiffin Walmart closed due to early morning fire - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Tiffin Walmart closed due to early morning fire

TIFFIN, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Employees were evacuated when a fire broke out early Friday morning at the Tiffin Walmart.

According to the Tiffin Fire chief, crews responded to a call around 4:30 a.m. of a fire inside the Walmart on State Route 18.

The fire was contained to racks in the sporting goods department thanks to the sprinkler system. Firefighters finished extinguishing the fire when they arrived.

The fire chief says there was minor fire damage and extensive smoke damage. Walmart was open at the time, but there were no injuries.

Fire investigators and Tiffin Police are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Walmart is closed for the time being.

