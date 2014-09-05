UTPD looking for suspect in purse theft - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

UTPD looking for suspect in purse theft

University of Toledo Police are asking for help identifying a female suspect in connection with a theft.

The woman is accused of stealing a purse inside the Huntington Bank branch at the Gateway complex on the UT campus at Dorr and Secor on Thursday.

Anyone with information that could help police are asked to call them at 419-530-2600.

