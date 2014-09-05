UTPD looking for suspect in purse theft

Police say a man and woman were apprehended on Saturday evening.

Police say a man and woman were apprehended on Saturday evening.

A Sandusky man was arrested in Tiffin on Saturday after a citizen complained that people were possibly smoking marijuana outside of and unidentified people were coming and going from a residence.

A Sandusky man was arrested in Tiffin on Saturday after a citizen complained that people were possibly smoking marijuana outside of and unidentified people were coming and going from a residence.

Citizen's tip leads to arrest of Sandusky man in Tiffin

Citizen's tip leads to arrest of Sandusky man in Tiffin

Findlay Police say officers attempted to stop Matthew Ekleberry for driving without an exhaust around 1:30 a.m. when Ekleberry fled at a high rate of speed.

Findlay Police say officers attempted to stop Matthew Ekleberry for driving without an exhaust around 1:30 a.m. when Ekleberry fled at a high rate of speed.

Woman jumps from moving vehicle during Hancock Co. police chase

Woman jumps from moving vehicle during Hancock Co. police chase

Police say one person was injured in the shooting but is expected to be okay.

Police say one person was injured in the shooting but is expected to be okay.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. in the 800 block of Byrne Rd.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. in the 800 block of Byrne Rd.

University of Toledo Police are asking for help identifying a female suspect in connection with a theft.

The woman is accused of stealing a purse inside the Huntington Bank branch at the Gateway complex on the UT campus at Dorr and Secor on Thursday.

Anyone with information that could help police are asked to call them at 419-530-2600.

Follow Toledo News Now:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.