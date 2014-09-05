Kroger looking to fill 200 part-time positions in Toledo area

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

Kroger, the largest grocery retailer in the nation, has decided that in light of a recent growth that staffing in their supermarket division needs to be increased.







The company says it is looking to fill around 20,000 permanent positions at stores across the country, including 200 part-time positions in the Toledo area.





The grocer operates 20 stores in the area, with the opening of the Holland Marketplace expected later this year. The new supermarket is being built on Airport Highway between McCord and Holloway roads.





The 200 part-time positions currently available do not include new jobs Kroger will look to fill for the new Holland store.





Positions will vary per store, but job openings in produce, deli, meat and front line service have been added.





Operations Coordinator of the NW Ohio Krogers Dan Galway believes this announcement is a benefit to both their company and the community.

"It just shows that we've had great growth, and we have a great following here in Toledo." said Galway. "And it's obviously a wonderful thing to have a relationship with the community where we can hire a bunch of folks from that local community."

Anyone interested in applying for an open position with Kroger can visit their website

