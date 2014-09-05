Kroger looking to fill 200 part-time positions in Toledo area - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Kroger looking to fill 200 part-time positions in Toledo area

Kroger, the largest grocery retailer in the nation, has decided that in light of a recent growth that staffing in their supermarket division needs to be increased.

The company says it is looking to fill around 20,000 permanent positions at stores across the country, including 200 part-time positions in the Toledo area.

The grocer operates 20 stores in the area, with the opening of the Holland Marketplace expected later this year.  The new supermarket is being built on Airport Highway between McCord and Holloway roads.

The 200 part-time positions currently available do not include new jobs Kroger will look to fill for the new Holland store.

Positions will vary per store, but job openings in produce, deli, meat and front line service have been added.

Operations Coordinator of the NW Ohio Krogers Dan Galway believes this announcement is a benefit to both their company and the community.

"It just shows that we've had great growth, and we have a great following here in Toledo." said Galway. "And it's obviously a wonderful thing to have a relationship with the community where we can hire a bunch of folks from that local community."

Anyone interested in applying for an open position with Kroger can visit their website.

