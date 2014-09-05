University of Toledo becomes smoke-free campus - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

University of Toledo becomes smoke-free campus

Posted by WTOL Staff
Connect
Reporting by Steven Jackson, Reporter
Connect
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The University of Toledo has joined in with hundreds of schools throughout the country in becoming a smoke-free campus.

Designated tobacco-use areas scattered throughout the main campus have been converted to bicycle racks and include signs informing students of the new tobacco policy.

Cigarettes, chewing tobacco, e-cigarettes, cigars and pipes have all been banned.

UT's Board of Trustees approved the new policy back in April.  Reaction from students has been mixed.

"I think it's stupid," said UT student Matthew Gillespie.  "You have all the buses and cars driving around on campus which is worse for anything and anybody than me walking around having a single cigarette."

"I think it cleans up the campus a little bit," said student Alec Hambly.

The University is offering help to those who are trying to kick the smoking habit now that the new ban is in effect.

Follow Toledo News Now:  

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly