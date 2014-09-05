Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Liberty Twp - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Liberty Twp

HENRY COUNTY, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The Henry County Sheriff's Office says 26-year-old Brandon Westhoven, of Napoleon, is dead after being struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday night on St. Rt. 109 north of Co. Rd. 424 in Liberty Township.

The accident happened just after 10 PM Thursday.  A vehicle was traveling south on St. Rt. 109 when it struck Westhoven. 

St. Rt. 109 was briefly shut down while police examined the scene of the accident.  It has since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation, though no charges are expected to be filed against the driver.

