Arson investigator called to east Toledo fire

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The Toledo Fire Department says an arson investigator has been called to the scene of a fire in the 1300 block of Starr Avenue near East Broadway in east Toledo.

The fire broke out early Friday morning.  Crews have since extinguished the flames.

Investigators are expected to remain at the scene for several more hours.

We'll continue to bring you the latest on this story as more information becomes available.

